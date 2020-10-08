Big changes to SuperSport mobile app

SuperSport has launched a new mobile app that offers a new interface and a sleeker experience than the previous version.

“A year in development, the app was rolled out last week and offers an entirely remodelled and far-sleeker experience than before,” SuperSport said in a statement.

“With emphasis on a richer, more visual feed, app users will be able to personalise their content by following their favourite teams, tournaments, and more.”

SuperSport said that users will need to log in via email or their social media account (Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple) to be presented with news, scores, and videos tailored to their preferences.

The app also offers greater depth to regular viewing thanks to additional features such as finely tuned notifications, enhanced search, and sweeping coverage of all sports.

SuperSport app users can receive up-to-the-minute commentary and score updates on all of their favourite competitions, including the Premier League, DStv Premiership, Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked and more.

Important features

Key features include:

Personalisation – once logged in, you can set it to give you what you want to see

once logged in, you can set it to give you what you want to see Super fast – scores, results and tables are updated within seconds

scores, results and tables are updated within seconds Notifications – get instant updates delivered to your phone from your chosen matches and events

get instant updates delivered to your phone from your chosen matches and events Enhanced search – very simple to find just what you are looking for with the search facility

– very simple to find just what you are looking for with the search facility Complete coverage – all the news, video and data from your favourite sports

all the news, video and data from your favourite sports Full colour – a real rich, visual experience

“We’ve invested a lot of time, energy and resources into making this an app that reflects SuperSport’s quest for supreme sports coverage and in-depth insight,” explained Gideon Khobane, SuperSport’s chief executive.

“Users will be thrilled by the slick and intuitive design, plus the ability to either catch up with the latest news or dig deeper.”

The SuperSport app is available in all countries and it is free to download from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

Users do not need to be a DStv or MultiChoice user to download and use the SuperSport app.

