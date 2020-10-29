New WhatsApp features rolling out to Android and iOS

WhatsApp has released new beta updates for the iOS and Android versions of its messaging application, WABetaInfo reports.

According to the report, the latest WhatsApp beta update released for iOS through the TestFlight beta programme includes advanced wallpaper configuration tools.

These options allow you to customise the in-app wallpaper displayed behind chats in a variety of ways.

This functionality can be accessed by navigating to the “Contact or Group Info” menu and selecting “Wallpaper and Sound”.

From this interface, you can select a new wallpaper to apply to the chat in question and change its opacity.

There are 32 new bright wallpapers, 30 new dark wallpapers, and a number of solid colour options to choose from.

Legacy wallpapers are available from the Wallpaper Archive folder on the customisation screen.

New stickers for Android

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new beta update for the Android version of its messaging app, which includes two new sticker packs.

These stickers packs are named Cutie Pets and Tonton Friends, with the former comprising static stickers and the latter offering animated stickers.

They can be accessed via the WhatsApp Sticker Store by those running the latest beta version of the application.

WhatsApp has also rolled out these stickers to its Sticker Store for iOS and Business.

Note that all features listed above are currently available in a beta stage, although the report stated that wallpaper customisation will be available for all users within a week.