Rain launches mobile app

Rain has launched a new mobile app called “My Rain”, which allows customers to manage their accounts and data usage from their mobile phones.

The app is currently available to download from the Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery for Android devices with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), respectively.

The application allows users to manager their accounts, view daily data usage, and check on their monthly billing.

It also includes support features for easy interaction over text chat with Rain support staff.

The My Rain app lists the following features on its Google Play Store page:

Manage your account – Update your personal details and payment method, and view your current and past invoices.

– Update your personal details and payment method, and view your current and past invoices. Billing info – See how much you’re going to be billed for the month. No nasty surprises.

– See how much you’re going to be billed for the month. No nasty surprises. Daily usage – See how much you’ve been using for every day of the past month.

– See how much you’ve been using for every day of the past month. Complete control – You’re always in control. Upgrade, switch plans, or even cancel at any time.

– You’re always in control. Upgrade, switch plans, or even cancel at any time. Contact support – Get support directly through my rain. Log a network, billing, RICA or onboarding query with us and because we already have your details, we’ll be able to help you as fast as possible.

There is currently no iOS version for the app, which means iPhone users will need to continue managing their Rain accounts via the company’s online dashboard.

Rain has stated that it is working on a version of the My Rain app for iPhone, but there is no condirmed release date yet.

“We’re working on a version for iOS – it’ll be available soon on the App Store,” Rain said.

