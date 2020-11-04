How open-source tech can help governments and telcos

The first virtual iteration of the Sub Saharan Track of the Red Hat Forum 2020 for the EMEA region took place on Tuesday 3 November.

Dubbed “the open-source event of the year”, the forum saw presentations, technical sessions, and live demos under the theme of “What’s Next”.

The experience also included discussions on codeless integration, digital transformation, Ansible, virtualisation, Linux, and more.

During one of the morning’s presentations, Red Hat Vice President of Regional Sales Michel Isnard highlighted that 100% of airlines, communication service providers, commercial banks, and healthcare companies in the Fortune Global 500 list rely on Red Hat’s open source solutions.

Isnard spoke to two of Red Hat’s major customers – the European Union’s department for informatics (DIGIT) and Turkey’s biggest mobile network operator Turkcell – to learn more about how they were using open-source.

Open source in the EU

Acting Director-General of the European Commission’s DIGIT Mario Campolargo said that open source has played an important role in the organisation’s structures and services.

“Open source and collaboration is something that has been embedded in the Commission from the very beginning, so I’m very proud that my colleagues are following on this path,” Campolargo.

Compolargo said he believed this kind of openness allowed humanity to progress and fostered trust between citizens and public administrations.

“An open world is a better world, and openness is important when we build a political project like the EU, or when we are developing an open system,” he stated.

“Interoperability among public administrations is absolutely key because it fosters co-operation, which can be by the use of open source and contributions to open source,” Compolargo stated.

Campolargo listed several instances where the EU employed open-source software, including with open-source stacks like Linux, Apache, MySQL, SQL, and PHP used in EU data centres, the Drupal CMS framework for website development.

Commenting on this feedback, Isnard said that it was evident that open source, open standards, and openness are now the default choice for a multitude of Information Technology decision-makers in Europe.

Saving costs for telecoms

Cloud Engineer Manager at Turkcell Orhan Biyiklioglu elaborated on the benefits of open source for technologies in radio networks.

“Most of the new technologies in the ecosystem, like most other areas, are being built around open source communities and technologies,” Biyiklioglu said.

He stated that most of the time there was a learning curve associated with these technologies.

“Unfortunately, the capabilities and skills around these technologies are not in abundance everywhere, so if you are building solutions and services around these technologies, either you will have to take your time to build these skills or you will have to work with partners with the necessary skills,” Biyiklioglu noted.

To address this need and meet its target KPIs, Turkcell turned to Red Hat’s solutions.

“By building scalable and resilient architectures and by using technologies like OpenStack and OpenShift, we achieved what we looked for,” Biyiklioglu said.

This resulted in significant cost-savings and improved its agility in responding to customer demand, he explained.

Those interested in viewing any of the recordings from the Sub-Saharan Red Hat Forum 2020 can register on this page and hit “Find a Session”.