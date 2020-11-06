Latest Windows update causes problems with Microsoft Office

Microsoft has warned Windows 10 users who have installed the company’s recent updates may have issues updating their Microsoft Office products.

TechRadar reports that some Windows 10 users who downloaded Microsoft’s October 2020 Patch Tuesday updates receive an error when trying to update their Microsoft Office installation.

The error message they receive is “Download of Office 365 file failed, error =”.

Microsoft has not provided any fix for this issue, which means that users will need to uninstall the Windows update that is causing this issue, then update their Office installation, before re-installing the Windows update.

Microsoft Engineer David James previously tweeted that the bug appears to be caused by a certification error.

This in turn stops Configuration Manager from being able to download Microsoft Office updates.

“Only workaround for now until a fix is released, is run the Admin UI on a machine that isn’t patched to 10b; and manually sync the o365 patches,” tweeted James.

Other major Windows Update bugs

This is not the only issue that Windows 10 users have faced as a result of Windows updates in recent times.

Microsoft recently confirmed the existence of another bug which causes certificates to be missing following the user upgrading their version of Windows 10.

This was reportedly caused by the September 2020 Windows update, as well as any updates that have happened since.

“System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10,” said Microsoft.

“Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released 16 September 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released 13 October 2020 or later integrated.”

Devices that connected directly to Windows Update, as well as those that use Windows Update for Business, do not suffer this issue.