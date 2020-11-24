Next iOS version will end support for old iPhones – Report

Apple’s next version os its iOS mobile operating system – iOS 15 – will end support for a number of older iPhones.

This is according to a report by The Verifier, which said that iOS 15 will remove support for the original iPhone SE, as well as the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

This means that only the iPhone 7 and newer devices will be supported by Apple’s operating system.

These smartphones will still function normally on the currently available iOS 14 operating system, but they will no longer receive any version updates.

Therefore if you have one of the affected smartphones want to stay up to date with Apple’s new software features, you will need to upgrade to a new iPhone.

The last two iOS releases, iOS 14 and iOS 13, did not drop support for older handsets upon release.

The most recent iOS 14 updates have addressed launch issues with Apple’s latest range of iPhones – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Mini.

These included display problems on the iPhone 12 Mini and bug fixes across all devices.

New iPhone lineup

Apple’s new iPhone 12 devices include the company’s new A14 Bionic chipset, which boasts significant performance improvements over the previous generation.

It uses a 5nm manufacturing process and includes 11.8 billion transistors, with all of its cores being up to 40% faster than the A13 Bionic – while also being more power-efficient.

These smartphones also sport a new MagSafe feature – comprising a magnet on the back of the handset which attachments can latch onto.

These include cardholders and wallets, and the magnet also improves the fast-charging capabilities of the new iPhones.

The company has also stopped shipping new earphones or charging bricks with its new devices, citing the positive environmental impact of this decision.

