Microsoft Project Latte – The plan to run Android apps on Windows 10

More details have emerged, courtesy of WindowsCentral, regarding how Microsoft reportedly plans to allow users to install and run Android apps natively on their computer.

Known internally as “Project Latte”, the plan reportedly involves a software solution that would allow app developers to avail their apps to Windows 10 with little to no changes required.

These apps would be packaged as MSIX – which is the Microsoft App format – and would be available through the Microsoft Store.

According to WindowsCentral, this feature could become available as soon as 2021.

It is worth noting that Google does not allow its Play Services to be installed natively anywhere except on its own Android devices and its Chrome operating system.

This means it is not likely that Microsoft’s Project Latte would support this feature, and any apps that would usually rely on Google Play Services would need to be updated to operate without this technology before they could work on Windows.

Windows Central first reported on this feature on Tuesday 24 November, and highlighted that Microsoft first tried to offer this type of functionality in 2015.

However, the Windows Bridge for Android project was scrapped a year later.

Your Phone

Rumours of Project Latte follow updates to Microsoft’s Your Phone app, which essentially acts as an Android emulator on Windows.

Users can choose an Android app on Windows 10 using Your Phone, and the selected app is opened in its own window, which gives an experience comparable to native apps.

“Whether you need to quickly reply to a conversation, respond to your social posts, or order food, you can do it fast using your PC’s large screen, keyboard, mouse, pen and touch screen alongside your other PC apps,” Microsoft said.

However, critically, the Your Phone app requires you to stream the apps you use from your smartphone to your Windows PC, whereas Project Latte would offer a true native experience.

