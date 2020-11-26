Windows 10 could get support for Android apps

Windows Central claims that Microsoft is working towards supporting native Android Apps on its Windows 10 operating system.

According to the report, these apps would be available through the Microsoft Store to users of the popular operating system.

“I’m also told that Microsoft is toying with bringing Android apps to the Microsoft Store on Windows 10,” said Windows Central reporter Zac Bowden.

“I don’t know how far along this plan is or when it’ll ship, but I’m told it may show up in the 2021 timeframe.”

Bowden said he would have more to share on this news in the future.

According to TechRadar, one of the biggest challenges of achieving this would be finding a way to integrate apps that rely on Google Play Services integration – such as Gmail and Uber.

To achieve this, Microsoft would probably need to find a way to support Google Play Services on Windows 10.

Microsoft previously tried to offer this functionality in 2015 when it announced Windows Bridge for Android, but this project was scrapped in 2016.

Your Phone app

This follows recent updates to Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app which allow users to run Android smartphone apps on their PC through the Your Phone app.

When users run an Android app on Windows 10 using the Your Phone functionality, the Android app is opened in its own window, which makes the experience feel similar to a true native app.

“Whether you need to quickly reply to a conversation, respond to your social posts, or order food, you can do it fast using your PC’s large screen, keyboard, mouse, pen and touch screen alongside your other PC apps,” Microsoft said.

The Your Phone app uses your Wi-Fi connection to stream the app in question to your PC, which is what enables you to use these apps on Windows 10.