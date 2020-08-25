You can now run Android apps on your Windows 10 PC

Microsoft has announced that its upgraded Your Phone functionality is gradually rolling out to Windows 10 users across the world.

“We are excited to announce that the Your Phone apps feature which was highlighted during the August 5th Samsung Unpacked event is now gradually rolling out to General Public,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

This feature allows you to instantly and easily run your Android smartphone apps directly from your Windows 10 PC.

“You can conveniently pin your favourite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu on your PC for quick and easy access,” Microsoft said.

When users run an Android app on Windows 10, it is launched in a separate window from the Your Phone application, allowing for easier multitasking.

“Whether you need to quickly reply to a conversation, respond to your social posts, or order food, you can do it fast using your PC’s large screen, keyboard, mouse, pen and touch screen alongside your other PC apps,” Microsoft said.

The Your Phone connection uses a Wi-Fi connection to stream app information, allowing you to open and organise any compatible applications.

Requirements and rollout

To use the new Apps feature for Windows 10, you will need the following:

PC running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later.

Your Phone app (1.20071.88) and Link to Windows (2.0).

Phone and PC must be on the same Wi-Fi network.

It is important to note that Link to Windows is only available on selected smartphones, which are limited at the moment to Samsung Galaxy flagships and A-series devices from the Galaxy S9 onwards.

The full list of devices which support Link to Windows is below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Microsoft said that the rollout of this feature to the general public would take place gradually over a few days.

“This is a gradual rollout, so it may take few days for Apps to show up within the Your Phone app,” the company said.

Once it has rolled to users with the latest version of Windows 10 and one of the smartphones listed above, they will be able to run their Android applications through Your Phone for Windows 10.

