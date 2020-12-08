Latest iPhone update causes severe battery problems

The latest update for Apple’s iPhone ecosystem – iOS 14.2 – is causing severe battery drain issues for certain users.

This is according to posts on the Apple developer forums, with users stating that the issue is prevalent mainly on older iPhone models.

Users reported problems on devices ranging from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone XS, stating that their batteries depleted faster, their devices took far longer to charge, and they warmed up more during charging.

“My iPhone SE (2016) and iPhone 8 Plus were just fine until the 14.2 update. Now the fully charged battery drops to 45% overnight and the charge drops rapidly even while simply reading my email,” one user said.

“This cannot happen on both iPhones unless there is something wrong with the ios 14.2 update. I never had any battery issues before the 14.2 update.”

The newer iPhone models seem unaffected by the battery issues brought by the latest update.

Apple has not yet acknowledged the problem, but it has been reported by many older iPhone users worldwide.

Apple sued for misleading battery life claims

Apple is facing lawsuits in many countries for making allegedly misleading claims about the battery life of older devices.

The company has also come under fire for pushing out software updates that slowed down the performance of older iPhone models.

A consumer advocacy group named Euroconsumers sent a cease and desist letter to Apple in July 2020, asking it to stop a practice that it alleged forced users to install updates that slowed down their smartphones to the extent they become obsolete and a new model is needed.

However, Apple has previously said in statements on this topic that it would never “do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades”.

