RIP Adobe Flash Player

Adobe has published the final scheduled update for its Flash Player plugin.

The only exception is mainland China, which uses a separate version of the software and therefore has a different update release schedule.

Adobe will stop supporting its Flash Player from 31 December 2020, and will actively block Flash content from running on 12 January 2021.

“Today marks the final scheduled release of Flash Player for all regions outside of Mainland China,” confirmed Adobe in its latest release notes.

“We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades.”

“We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences.”

Adobe “strongly recommended” users immediately uninstall Flash Player from their computers to protect their systems.

“Uninstalling Flash Player will help secure your system since Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the EOL date,” it said.

It added that some users will continue to be shown reminders from Adobe that they should uninstall Flash Player.

These users can use the Flash Player EOL General Information page for more details – including how to uninstall Flash Player manually.

Why Adobe is killing Flash Player

Adobe said that the decision to kill Flash Player is based on the fact that other open standards – including HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly – have continually matured and are now viable alternatives for Flash content.

“Also, major browser vendors are integrating these open standards into their browsers and deprecating most other plug-ins (like Flash Player),” said Adobe.

It said that the retirement of Adobe Flash was coordinated with several top browser vendors and it provided three years notice regarding the retirement of the tool.