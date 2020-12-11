You can now edit Word documents in Gmail

Gmail users will now be able to edit Microsoft Office documents directly through the popular email service, the company announced in a blog post.

Previously, these documents had to be imported to the user’s Google Drive before they could be edited, and they could otherwise only be previewed within Gmail.

Now, however, these documents will be editable in a similar way to a Google Doc, but once the editing process is done, they will remain in their original file format.

The user can then choose to respond to the email with the edited document without having to download it and then reattach it.

As part of its drive towards greater integration with Office documents, Google recently launched a Macro Converter app on the Google Workspace Marketplace.

This add-on makes it easier to convert excel files with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) code into Google Sheets files and Apps Scripts.

It determines whether your Excel files are compatible with Google Docs formats and if so, it will help you to convert them.

Macro Converter is therefore a valuable app for accessing data-rich files across office suite ecosystems.

Google Workspace

Google is placing a priority on optimising its document creation and editing suite, which was recently renamed from G-Suite to Google Workspace.

Google Workspace encompasses Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar, and Google has been implementing several new features over the past few months to improve this suite.

Some of these features include:

The ability to dynamically create ad collaborate on documents while hosting guests in a Google Chat room

Google Meet picture-in-picture support for Google Docs

The ability to preview Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without opening a new tab

Smart tagging by using the ‘@’ sign before mentioning someone’s name

Now read: The truth about mobile data prices in South Africa