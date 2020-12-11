New features for WhatsApp on Windows 10

WhatsApp has continued to roll out new features to its Windows 10 desktop application, most recently introducing support for third-party stickers.

Softpedia News reports that the most recent version of the WhatsApp desktop app for Windows 10 now supports third-party stickers, a feature which has been present on the WhatsApp web client for some time.

This means that third-party stickers installed on your smartphone WhatsApp application will now sync with your WhatsApp desktop and web clients.

WhatsApp also rolled out general bug fixes and performance improvements to the Windows 10 version of its application.

The report added that WhatsApp is working on a number of additional features – including support for multiple devices on the same account.

WhatsApp Web has also received an update, which adds support for a new alternative chat bubble colour.

This alternative dark green colour is now enabled on the WhatsApp Web platform when the user has enabled dark mode.

The colour changes are also available in the latest beta version of the WhatsApp app for iOS, as well as the latest version of WhatsApp’s desktop application.

“Read Later”

In addition to the above, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature called “Read Later”, which will replace the Archived Chats functionality.

The new feature is currently being tested on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is available to try out through the Apple TestFlight beta programme.

This new Read Later feature will include the new Vacation Mode functionality, which allows you to continue hiding archived chats even when new messages arrive.

Additionally, when a chat is placed into the Read Later section, the user will not receive notifications from that chat.

Users can edit the Read Later section to disable the Vacation Mode functionality, enabling notifications for chats stored in this section.

