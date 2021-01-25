Next iOS version will drop support for iPhone SE – Report

The next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 15, will not support older iPhone models – including the original iPhone SE.

This is according to a report by Softpedia News, which said iOS 15 will drop support for every iPhone older than the iPhone 7, meaning that if you have an iPhone 6s or earlier model you will be unable to update to the newest version of the operating system.

The devices which now support iOS 14 but will not support the next generation of Apple mobile operating system reportedly include the following:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

The new iOS 15 operating system is expected to roll out later this year and to be pre-loaded on Apple’s next range of iPhone devices.

Upcoming iPhones

iOS 15 is expected to follow Apple’s tradition of offering new software features that are designed to work best with the company’s latest devices.

With regards to its upcoming hardware and next generation of smartphones, Apple is reportedly planning a number of significant changes.

These include the possible addition of an in-screen fingerprint sensor instead of relying solely on the Face ID unlock system for biometric security.

This is a feature which Android smartphones have had for years and comprises a small sensor located underneath an OLED display that takes images of the user’s fingerprint.

Apple’s latest iPhones already use OLED displays, so this would not require a major design change.

Analysts have speculated that other changes to the iPhone range would be minor, comprising hardware upgrades and enhanced version of the iPhone 12 design.

Many also expect the range to be named the iPhone 12S instead of the iPhone 13.

