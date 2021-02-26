New Telegram features available now

Telegram has rolled out a major update which adds several new features and improvements to the messaging app.

The first major change is the ability to auto-delete messages in all chats, a feature that was previously only available in Secret Chats.

This allows the user to set a timer for a message to “self-destruct”, automatically erasing it in either 24 hours or 7 days after being sent.

Telegram noted that auto-delete only applies to messages sent after the timer is set, while earlier messages will stay in the chat history.

In addition, unlike in Secret Chats, the countdown starts when messages are sent, not read.

To enable the timer on Android, users can tap the three-dot menu, select Clear History and choose a duration.

On iOS, press and hold a message, tap Select, then Clear Chat and choose Enable Auto-Delete.

Widgets and other features

Telegram now also offers two widgets that can be added to the user’s home screen for quick previews of activity on the app.

The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures of contacts.

Telegram said the feature on Android will always keep chats and messages up to date and can be further expanded to take up more of the screen.

However, on iOS, widgets will only get fresh data occasionally and can’t be expanded, due to system limitations.

“To add a widget, press and hold on your home screen, then tap Widgets on Android or the (+) on iOS and search for Telegram,” the company said.

In addition, the following features and improvements are now available: