Google Chrome adds custom user profiles

Google has announced a number of new features for its Chrome Internet browser, including the ability to create and customise personal profiles.

These profiles help to differentiate the Chrome user experience for different users in the same household who share the same computer.

“Chrome is revamping its profiles experience, making it even easier to create, customize or switch to your personal space within Chrome,” Google said in a blog post.

“You can easily give everyone with whom you share a computer a space that’s just for them, including a colour scheme and background, bookmarks organized just the way they want them, and their saved passwords.”

Chrome profiles can be accessed across a range of devices, provided the browser’s sync feature is enabled.

This moves the selected theme, your new reading list, your bookmarks, and your saved passwords across to Chrome on a different device.

“We hope Chrome’s new profiles experience brings you more structure and ease, and helps you better separate work from personal activities for each member of the household,” Chrome said.

“Keep an eye out for these new features as they roll out on desktop over the coming weeks.”

Security update

Chrome has also been recently updated to fix a number of significant security flaws discovered in the Chrome 89 release.

These security flaws included several heap buffer overflow exploits reported in January this year, as well as “insufficient data validation” and “object lifecycle issue in audio” exploits.

A total of 47 security fixes were included in the update, with Google noting that it does not divulge live exploits until they are patched to prevent the software from being compromised.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google said.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

