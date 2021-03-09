You should update your iPhone and Mac now

Apple has released a set of security updates for vulnerabilities in several of its operating systems for handsets and computers, as well as the Safari web browser.

iPhone users will now be able to update to iOS and iPadOS version 14.4.1, Apple Watch owners can download watchOS version 7.3.2, while Mac users can now install macOS Big Sur 11.2.3.

The macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave versions of the Safari web browser have also received updates.

Apple has said that these provide important security fixes and are recommended for all users.

This comes after researchers from Google and Microsoft had discovered a vulnerability in the WebKit engine used in Safari and third-party browsers.

According to Apple’s description of the updates, a memory corruption issue in the engine was addressed with improved validation.

The vulnerability may allow for the processing of maliciously crafted web content that can lead to arbitrary code execution.

To update to the latest available iOS or iPadOS version, users can head to Settings, open the General section and select “Software Update”.

iOS 14.5

Apple last month released iOS 14.4 with a few minor updates and is currently beta testing iOS 14.5, which is expected to be released officially in South Africa’s autumn.

The latter will bring a raft of changes, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a face mask.

In addition, 9to5Mac has listed the following new features spotted in the iOS 14.5 beta: