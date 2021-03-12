Google Maps now lets you draw missing roads

Google recently unveiled three new Google Maps features that make it easier for users to share and locate information.

This stems from the navigation app reaching a new milestone of revising 150 million guides around the world.

The first feature allows users to easily report road changes with a new, intuitive desktop road editing tool.

The editing tool can be used to draw lines to add missing roads, rename them, adjust their direction, and realign or delete inaccurate roads.

Users can also add dates, reasons, and directions if a road is closed.

If a road is missing, users can visit maps.google.com, click on the side menu button, scroll down to “Edit Map”, and select “Missing Road”.

To ensure these edits are correct, Google will validate the road updates before publishing them.

Photo-sharing and review update

The second feature allows users to easily find and share experiences with the help of a new photo-sharing update.

When looking at a location in Google Maps, users can go to the “Updates” tab to see the most recent images that merchants and others have shared.

To add an update, users can select the “upload a photo update” button, choose photos, write a quick summary, and post.

In addition to supporting businesses, Google Search and Maps want to amplify reviews with a new feature.

This offers Android users the opportunity to participate in a challenge to gather helpful reviews, photos, and updates.

To do so, users can go to the “Contribute” tab in Google Maps, join the “Local Love challenge” and submit ratings, reviews, and validate information to help businesses they have visited.

This feature will initially only be piloted in the US.

The following video shows a quick tutorial of how the new Road Editor feature works on Google Maps.

