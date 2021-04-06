More Android Auto apps coming to the Google Play Store

Google has announced that third-party developers can now publicly release new navigation, parking, and charging apps on the Play Store.

This update is in response to many requests from Android Auto users for a more diverse range of app categories, after Google initially only allowed the submission of messaging and media apps.

“Our goal with the library is to enable you to easily bring your app to 500+ models of Android Auto-compatible vehicles while meeting our app quality guidelines,” Google stated.

This comes after the company open-sourced its Android for Cars App Library in January, allowing developers to submit Android Auto Apps for open testing.

The move to Jetpack enabled the migration of other Jetpack APIs to provide developers with greater compatibility.

With the latest announcement, Android Auto apps can now be pushed to production for release to the public.

“We’ve been hard at work stabilising the library. Publishing to production enables drivers to use your Android Auto app on their car screen without needing to sign up for a beta program,” Google said.

Developer guidelines

While it’s now easier for developers to publish an app to Android Auto, Google has not surrendered all authority with regards to oversight over approval.

To suit Google’s app quality requirements, apps must follow the developer guide and be thoroughly reviewed. These requirements include:

Design the app with Google’s developer guide .

. Develop an app with the latest version of androidx.car.app .

. Test the app with the desktop head unit and the new testing library .

and the new . Publish the app to the production track in the Play Console.

The screenshots below show examples of partner apps running on the Jetpack library.