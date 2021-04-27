In conversation with Synthesis Cloud Optimisation Practice Lead Jean-Pierre Pienaar

Jean-Pierre Pienaar is a Cloud Optimisation Practice Lead at Synthesis Software Technologies and manages the Synthesis Well-Architected Programme.

Before Pienaar started his career at Synthesis Software Technologies, he worked at Denel Dynamics as a Software engineer.

He has extensive Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud knowledge with seven AWS certifications including solutions architect professional, DevsOps professional, and security specialty.

Pienaar has worked on cloud enablement and protection for several financial institutions and has a thorough understanding of what it takes to succeed in this arena.

In this discussion at the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference, Pienaar explains what it means to have a Well-Architected cloud solution and how customers design and run workloads.

He discusses when it is a good idea to review an architected solution, as well as the advantages of doing so.

Finally, Pienaar describes how he integrates Well-Architected solutions into a client’s model.

Below is the full interview with Synthesis’s Jean-Pierre Pienaar.