5 important things happening in tech today

Rolls Royce will transition its airplane engines to synthetic fuels in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Samsung is addressing camera and overheating issues in its Galaxy S21 phones with a June update.

Nvidia will invest $100 million in a supercomputer aimed at solving problems related to healthcare and AI.

Windows 7 will no longer receive driver updates from Microsoft.

Microsoft is launching its fluid framework aimed at enabling cross-platform workflows and synchronization across Office 365.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Airplane engines going green: Rolls Royce has announced that it will produce jet engines capable of running with 0% carbon emissions by 2030, according to The Guardian. The company is planning to use what is known as “sustainable aviation fuels” — synthetic fuels that are not made from oil sources. An Airbus A350 with Rolls Royce engines flew on 100% synthetic fuels in March 2021, and Rolls Royce hopes to gain regulatory approval to use synthetic fuels in all its current engine models by 2023. British Airways plans to begin transatlantic flights using synthetic fuels by 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 updates and fixes: Samsung has started releasing its June update aimed at the S21 series smartphones, as reported by Android Authority. The updates will address camera lag issues reported by users, as well as overheating issues and problems with the camera’s portrait mode. Not all regions will have received the update yet. To see if the update is available for your device, you can navigate to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Nvidia invests $100 million in supercomputer: According to Reuters, Nvidia CEO Jenseng Huang stated that the $100 million is an “initial investment” in the project. The computer will be focused on solving healthcare and AI problems. Nvidia is also in a bid to acquire ARM, a UK-based chip company on whose architecture various chips worldwide are based, including Apple’s new M1 Macbooks. The deal is reportedly worth $40 billion and is facing regulatory headwinds.

Windows 7 will no longer receive driver updates: As reported by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft will stop releasing drivers for the Windows 7 operating system with immediate effect. However, third-party developers partnered with Microsoft will still be able to release driver updates for the operating system until it’s officially retired in 2023.

Big updates to Microsoft Office platforms: The US company is releasing its Fluid framework announced last year. This will enable an integrated work experience across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Instead of content being hosted separately on Microsoft’s platforms, collaborative documents and notes will be synchronized across Teams, Outlook and Onenote. This will allow instantaneous updates to the same document, regardless of the platform it is worked on. According to The Verge, the company plans to expand the framework to more of its applications in the future.

