Android apps coming to Windows 11

Windows 11 will let you download and use Android apps straight from the Microsoft Store, the company’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, has announced.

The apps are available thanks Intel Bridge technology and a partnership with the Amazon App Store.

Bringing the Android apps on Amazon’s app store to the Microsoft Store will vastly increase the number of applications available through the platform.

Microsoft also announced that the store itself will see a complete revamp, having been rebuilt from the ground up specifically for speed.

Android apps will operate like standard Windows desktop apps and will be able to take advantage of Windows 11’s new window snapping functionalities — Snap Layouts and Snap Groups.

Similarly, you will also be able to pin them to the taskbar, or onto the Windows Start menu.

Windows 11 will roll out as a free upgrade beginning in December and continuing into 2022.

Microsoft announced that the first Insider Previews of Windows 11 will be made available from next week.