Telegram gets group video calls

Popular messaging platform Telegram has added the ability to make group video calls in its latest major update.

The feature – which is available on both mobile and desktop – allows users to turn on their device’s camera feed during a voice chat in a group.

This new feature will make Telegram more suitable platform ready for online classes, business meetings and family gatherings.

Admins can select to start a voice chat under the three-button menu in the profile of their group on Android or desktop. On iOS, the “Voice Chat” button is available in the group profile itself.

After this is done, participants can select the camera button to share their video.

Users can then tap on any video to make it fullscreen, and pin a video on which the app will stay focused as new users join the call and turn on their cameras.

The maximum number of video participants in a voice chat is currently limited to 30 people, while audio-only members remain unlimited.

Telegram said the video limit will be increased as it expands the feature to cater to streaming games, live events, and more.

In addition, group chat participants can share their screens in voice chats, a feature that is likely to appeal more to business users.

This option can also be found under the three-button menu.

Telegram added that noise suppression has been improved to keep users’ audio clear and crisp, while a toggle to turn off the feature is now available under settings.

Other changes in the new update include the addition of animated backgrounds and message animations.

