5 important things happening in tech today

iPhone 12 surpasses 100 million sales: New data released by Counterpoint Research shows the iPhone 12 has surpassed the 100 million mark across all its models. It reached this milestone in a similar timeframe to the iPhone 6 after its initial launch. This is significant as the iPhone 5 is Apple’s best-selling phone of all time. 29% of all sales were from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the US made up 40% of global sales of the most expensive iPhone 12 model.

Fatal flaw in Windows 10: Microsoft announced earlier in June that it has released a patch addressing a Remote Code Execution (RCE) flaw in Windows 10. The flaw has been dubbed PrinterNightmare, as it is found in the Windows Printing System. First classified as low-risk and easily fixed, the flaw that allows hackers to control a device has now been classified as high-risk by the company, reported by Vice. A Twitter thread from yesterday shows multiple researchers have found the flaw to be still exploitable.

Instagram to take on TikTok and YouTube: Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in a Twitter video yesterday that Instagram is looking to “embrace video more broadly” and that the company is no longer simply a photo-sharing app. He specifically mentioned showing full-screen videos in user feeds, similar to what Facebook allows. Mosseri also specifically mentioned TikTok and YouTube as serious competition to Instagram.

Samsung to release the F22 budget phone: One of India’s biggest electronics retailers, Flipkart, has released a page featuring the new F22 Samsung, previously referred to as the A22. The new phone will have a 90Hz refresh rate on its Super AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery — 1000 mAh more than the S21 Ultra. It will also feature a 48MP main camera as part of a quad-camera setup. According to Android Authority, the phone is expected to cost under $200 in the US. This will see them competing with more traditionally budget releases from Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei.

Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites: In its first-ever official mission, Virgin Orbit launched seven satellites from a Boeing-747 yesterday, NBC reported. The satellites, from the United States, Poland and the Netherlands, deployed in a single rocket dropping from under the aircraft’s wings around an hour after take-off.

