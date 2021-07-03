Watch – Windows 11 running on a smartphone

Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system can run on a six-year-old smartphone, a video published on YouTube as shown.

As reported by The Verge, engineering student Gustave Monce and his team at the Lumia WOA project managed to install a modified version of a Windows 11 Preview Build on a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL.

Released in October 2015, this 5.7-inch smartphone was the last to ship with Windows Mobile OS.

The video shows Monce logging in and navigating through the interface of the new OS on the phone.

He launches and interacts with the revamped Start menu, File Explorer, and Settings app.

He also moves windows around and switches between vertical and horizontal orientations.

Notably, at no point in the short illustration does Windows 11 crash.

While there were noticeable delays in animations and performing certain functions, the OS runs remarkably well considering the device’s specifications.

The Lumia 950 XL is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor with 2,000MHz clock speed paired with 3GB RAM, and packs just 32GB of internal storage.

According to Microsoft’s official requirements for Windows 11, the OS needs at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The screenshots below are taken from the video shared by Monce.

The Lumia WOA project was founded by Monce and fellow engineer Binxwing Wang five years ago.

It is dedicated to bringing desktop-based operating systems like Windows 10 and Windows 11 to older Windows Phones.

The two have assembled a team of around 15 people who port, reverse-engineer, and create their own drivers to run Windows 10 and Windows 11 on Windows Phones.

As is evident from this video, their efforts have born fruits.

They do experience some issues with the operating systems running on mobile phones, such as inability to use their camera, shorter battery life, and calls and SMS functionality breaking intermittently.

The video below shows Monce’s full illustration of Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL.

Now read: How to download iOS 15 and macOS Monterey