WhatsApp coming to iPad

Facebook is developing a WhatsApp app for tablets as part of its new multi-device support capabilities, WABetaInfo reported.

WABetaInfo stated that users will be able to use an iPad as a new linked device with their WhatsApp account using the new multi-device support, which is currently in beta.

WhatsApp first unveiled its new implementation of multi-device support in mid-July.

Currently, there are web, macOS, Windows, and Portal WhatsApp apps, but these have to be connected to a smartphone running WhatsApp that is actively connected to the Internet.

The phone acts as the primary device or “source of truth” for all user data and is the only device capable of encrypting messages end-to-end and initiating calls.

The new multi-device architecture removes the need for the smartphone app to act as the central hub to use the service.

It will allow WhatsApp to be used on up to four other devices without an actively connected smartphone, although you will still need to link to an account with a phone number.

The WhatsApp beta for iPad will be available to registered beta users in a future update, WABetaInfo said.

Currently, the only way to run official WhatsApp versions on tablets is through the WhatsApp Web platform.

Android tablet users can also download and install a WhatsApp APK from sources other than the Google Play Store, or use third-party WhatsApp apps.

Both of these approaches violate WhatsApp’s terms of service. Facebook also warned that it can result in malware being installed on your device.

WABetaInfo did not state when support for Android tablets would arrive on the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The images below show how an iPad can be added to the Linked Devices of a WhatsApp account in the new multi-device beta.

