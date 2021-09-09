New Android 12 beta colour codes apps

Google has released the penultimate Android 12 beta, Beta 5, which includes visual changes and features that were pointed out when Android 12 was announced.

Android 12 will implement Google’s newest version of Material Design — Material You — which emphasises using all available display real estate and reintroduces the colour that has been lacking in many apps.

“We mix colour science with years of investment in the disciplines of interaction design and engineering to make it possible to tailor any app—not just Google’s—to the user’s unique Material palette in real time,” Google said in a blog post.

“Material You includes users as co-creators, delivering a mode for every mood.”

This is evident in the new versions of Google Clock and Google Calculator, with the apps now displaying accent colours on the screen adopted from your Android theme.

According to 9to5google, Google Clock 7.0 also features a new alarm interface and animation when minimising the app.

If the clock widget is installed on the home screen, the clock app will now fold into the widget when minimising.

The new beta also tests a feature that allows device controls to be opened directly from the lock screen through a shortcut.

According to Google, Beta 5 is currently available on any Pixel device from the Pixel 3 onwards.

