Google Pixel 6 camera will get “Magic Eraser” and “Face Unblur”

Google’s next flagship Pixel smartphones will get security updates for five years and feature powerful new camera capabilities.

That is according to leaked promotional product pages for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from Carphone Warehouse, which was spotted by renowned smartphone leaker Evan Blass.

The now-deleted pages confirmed some specifications and features that have been rumoured for the past few weeks.

To start with, Google punts its own custom-built Tensor SoC in the Pixel S series, saying that it provides “up to 80% faster performance” — presumably over previous Pixel devices.

The Tensor SoC offers security through its Titan M2 chip, which Google said will receive at least five years of security updates.

Typically, security updates on Android smartphones run for one year after feature updates stop, which means you should be able to get up to four major Android feature updates in addition to the longer-lasting software protections.

Samsung currently offers a minimum of four years of security updates on over 130 smartphone and tablet models, including those in its budget A series.

The other in-depth details covered in the promotional pages focused on the new Pixels’ camera systems.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s rear camera system consists of a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 48MP telephoto lens.

Google claims the camera can capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5, which should improve night mode shooting significantly.

New camera features include Magic Eraser, which allows you to delete subjects or objects spoiling an image.

There is also a Face Unblur feature that will presumably let you bring subjects into focus that the camera mistakenly blurred as part of the background.

Finally, the pages also stated the Pixel 6 series would offer up to 48 hours of battery life in an Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s battery will charge 50% in half an hour using the Google 30W USB-C charger.

Its 120Hz display can be set to 10Hz to maximise battery life.

Google will officially announce the Pixel 6 on 19 October, with reports suggesting pricing will start at €649 (R11,195) in Europe.

To date, Pixel smartphones have not been officially sold in South Africa but can be imported or bought from a specialist importer shop.

