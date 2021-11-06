Google killing sync for very old Chrome browsers

Alongside the launch of Chrome 96, Google is dropping support for its sync feature in older versions of the browser, the company said in a statement.

Information such as browsing history and saved pages will not be synced to other devices for those using older browsers.

This change will affect anyone using Chrome Browser M48, and these users will need to update to Chrome M49 or higher to continue using the sync feature.

Google had previously mentioned the change when it released Chrome 94. The company has now indicated that the change will go live when it launches the stable build of Chrome 96.

Chrome 48 was released at the start of 2016 and offered several fixes and improvements over previous builds.

Those who still wish to sync their search history and saved items to other devices are advised to update from the M48 build.

Even those running outdated versions of Windows, such as XP, can update to keep the sync feature. Windows XP supports Chrome versions up to M49.