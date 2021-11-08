Most popular programming languages in the world

JavaScript is the world’s most popular programming language and is used by more than 16.4 million users worldwide, according to SlashData’s 21st State of the Developer Nation Report.

SlashData’s survey of over 19,000 programmers looked into global software development trends, covering programming languages, apps, APIs, technology segments, and the opinion of developers.

JavaScript’s position as the most used programming language is bolstered by its continued web and back-end development popularity.

Data from SlashData’s survey revealed that while JavaScript has been the most used language for several years, it is still increasing in popularity as more than 2.5 million developers had joined the JavaScript community in the last six months.

The data for JavaScript included the derived languages TypeScript and CoffeeScript.

The survey took place during Q3 of 2021, examining trends across 160 countries.

SlashData found that while JavaScript was most popular “by a large margin”, runner up, Python’s popularity has also increased significantly, with more than 11.3 million coders using the language.

Python is used on a wide scale for data science, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

SlashData indicated that the programming language had gained more than 2.3 million users in the space of one year.

“That’s a 25% growth rate, one of the highest across all the large programming language communities of more than 7M users,” the report said.

“The rise of data science and machine learning (ML) is a clear factor in Python’s popularity.”

“More than 70% of ML developers and data scientists report using Python. For perspective, only 17% use R, the other language often associated with data science,” the report noted.

SlashData’s survey also looked into developer involvement in 5G and IoT, finding that developers are increasingly involved in 5G projects.

China seems to be the heart of 5G developer activity, with 13% of respondents indicating they were working on 5G projects — almost double the global average.

