Microsoft gives users 10 days to downgrade from Windows 11

Microsoft began rolling out its Windows 11 upgrade to compatible computers last month, and those unhappy with the changes will have ten days from installation to revert to Windows 10.

Those who decide to revert will be forced to move to Windows 11 by 2025 when Microsoft drops support for Windows 10.

Microsoft promised that if you decide to go back to Windows 10, all your files and information will automatically be migrated.

Windows 11 offers several enhancements over its predecessor, including faster performance, better multitasking capabilities, and a revamped design.

To downgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 11, open Settings, click System, and then Recovery.

Under the Recovery menu, there should be a button labelled Go back.

If the option to roll back is not available, your only option would be to reinstall Windows 10 — in which case all your files and installed applications will be deleted.

Windows 10 licence holders can upgrade to Windows 11 for free to access these enhancements.

Microsoft has introduced significant changes to the minimum requirements of its desktop operating system with Windows 11, effectively dropping support for processors launched after 2017.

This is because Windows 11 officially only works on PCs with a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chip.

However, it is still possible to install the operating system on unsupported devices by following Microsoft’s guide.

