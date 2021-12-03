Microsoft desperate to keep users on Edge

Microsoft has intensified its campaign to discourage Windows users from downloading Google’s Chrome browser, according to a Neowin report.

Prompts have been observed on Microsoft Edge for both Windows 10 and 11 when a user navigates to the Chrome download page.

Examples of these prompts include:

“Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

“That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.”

“‘I hate saving money,’ said no one ever. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping.”

Interestingly, the prompts aren’t the usual pop-ups observed when browsing the web. They are rendered natively by Microsoft Edge.

Additionally, searching the terms “browser” or “browser download” on Bing will display messages — designed to get Windows users to notice Microsoft Edge — on the results page.

This is not the first time Microsoft has attempted to push its Edge browsers on Windows users.

The company has been criticised for making it difficult to switch default browsers. Even if you select a different browser as your default, Windows will continue to open certain links in Edge.

Third-party app EdgeDeflector aimed to fix this behaviour, but Microsoft blocked the app earlier this month.

“Windows openly enables applications and services on its platform, including various web browsers. At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end customer experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the search experience from the taskbar is one such example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected,” Microsoft said in a statement to The Verge.

“When we become aware of improper redirection, we issue a fix.”

Earlier this year, Windows users were running into problems when trying to install the stable version of Mozilla Firefox, with Microsoft Edge indicating that the installation file was unsafe.

Several users found a workaround to install the browser, and Microsoft eventually resolved the issue.