Windows 11 Start menu changes

Microsoft has rolled out customisation options for the Start menu in a Windows 11 insiders update, according to a report from Softpedia News.

The company has returned to the approach initially introduced in Windows 10X, replacing the current Start menu layout with a static design.

According to Microsoft, centring the Start menu above the taskbar icons helps to improve productivity for Windows 11 users.

The updated Start menu will allow users to change its layout based on whether they want to see more pinned items or recommendations.

Microsoft has also refined Windows 11’s secondary monitor capabilities.

“When a secondary monitor is connected, your clock and date will now also be displayed on the taskbars of the secondary monitor or monitors for glanceability,” the company said in the official release notes.

“We are beginning to roll this change out, so it isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.”

Softpedia indicated that these improvements to Windows 11 are expected to roll out to production devices as part of the next feature update.

Microsoft has been tweaking its Windows 11 operating system since its official launch in October 2021.