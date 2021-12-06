This new tool lets you install any Android app on Windows 11

Windows 11 users can now install any Android app on their PC using a programme called WSATools, according to a Softpedia News report.

WSATools has been made publicly available on the Microsoft Store, and the users will need to have Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) installed on their PC.

“WSATools is now public on the Microsoft Store! Thanks everyone who helped. This update also improves ADB installation, now it won’t crash anymore for those of you that had this bug. This also fixes a few loading screens getting stuck!” the developer announced.

Currently, WSA is only available to users in the Windows Insider programme, and the feature only allows users to install certain Android apps.

WSATool offers a workaround for this issue by allowing users to install any Android app.

WSATools 0.1.70 is now available: WSATools is NOW PUBLIC on the Microsoft Store! Thanks everyone who helped 🥰 This update also improves ADB installation, now it won’t crash anymore for those of you that had this bug. This also fixes a few loading screens getting stuck! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XN6z0aR919 — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) December 2, 2021

It is still unknown when Microsoft plans to bring Android app support to all Windows 11 users. The company is currently focusing on testing the feature in the Windows Insiders programme.

“The Windows Subsystem for Android is available across the full spectrum of Windows processor types (AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm),” Softpedia News quoted Microsoft as saying.

“We are partnering with Intel to leverage Intel Bridge Technology to enable Arm-only apps to run on AMD and Intel devices, enabling customers to get the broadest set of apps on the broadest set of devices.”

“In order to provide a performant and secure customer experience for the Windows Insider Program, the Subsystem requires Windows 11 machines to meet minimum system requirements — and we will use this release to validate and adjust these requirements,” Microsoft added.

