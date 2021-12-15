Google launches Android 12 Go

Google has announced its Android 12 (Go edition) for lower-end smartphones, saying that the update will make apps launch 30% faster, among a slew of other changes.

The Go edition of Android 12 also promises privacy improvements, better battery life, and offers app sharing.

Google said it has also made app launch animations smoother.

“Apps on your Android 12 (Go edition) device will launch up to 30% faster and with smoother animation — meaning they’ll open instantly, with no more waiting on a blank screen,” Google said.

The mobile operating system will hibernate apps that haven’t been used for extended periods to save battery life. Google has changed the Files Go app, allowing users to recover deleted files within 30 days.

Google acknowledges that downloading apps can carry significant data charges. The company has made it possible to share apps with nearby devices using Nearby Share and Google Play to counter this.

The tech company has also added user profiles to the lock screen, making it easier for Go edition users to share their devices with family without worrying about privacy.

“You’ll be able to easily switch to a guest profile before sharing your device, and reset it once they’re done,” Google said.

Android 12’s Go edition improves privacy by providing more transparency around apps accessing user data and also adds controls to allow the user to decide how much private information their apps can access.

“To do this, we’re adding a new privacy dashboard. You’ll see a snapshot of which apps are accessing particular types of sensitive data, like the microphone, and revoke permissions if needed,” Google said.

The company has also added a new privacy indicator to the status bar to let users know when an app is accessing the device’s microphone or camera.

