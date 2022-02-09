Chrome Journeys takes users down browsing memory lane

Google announced that it is rolling out its Chrome Journeys feature, which will let users revisit their historical browsing sessions based on the subject matter that was searched.

If a word entered in the search bar matches what was searched for in a historical browsing session, the user will be presented with the option to “Resume your search”.

Selecting “Resume your search” will link the user to related sites they have previously visited.

The Journeys page will present the websites that you’ve spent a lot of time on and will also provide suggestions based on your previous search terms.

Google said that users could delete specific sites or entire chunks of browsing history included in their Journeys. Chrome users can also choose to disable the feature.

The company noted that none of your Journeys information is saved to your Google Account, and the feature is currently only available on the desktop version of Chrome.

Google said it plans to expand the feature to more devices in the future.

Journeys is rolling out to Chrome desktop on all operating systems in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Turkish.

Google is also rolling out its Chrome Actions feature, which allows users to give the browser commands directly through the address bar.

Chrome Actions commands include Manage settings, Customize Chrome, View your Chrome history, Manage accessibility settings, Share this tab, and Play the Chrome Dino game.

