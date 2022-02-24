Google dropping data saver mode on Chrome for Android

Google’s upcoming Chrome 100 release will see Android devices lose their “Lite Mode” — previously known as Data Saver — according to a 9to5Google report.

The company attributed the change to decreased data costs worldwide and said that it had improved its Chrome software over the years to minimise data usage.

“In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in cost for mobile data in many countries, and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimise data usage and improve web page loading,” Google said.

The tech giant added that it would ensure that Chrome offers a fast webpage loading experience.

The company launched its Data Saver mode for Chrome on Android several years ago to make it easier for those with low data allocations and slow connections to browse the web.

Google Chrome M100 release will go live on 29 March 2022, and some of its competitors, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge, will release the 100th version of their browsers soon afterwards.

Mozilla has warned that version numbers ticking over into triple digits could cause websites to break.

This is because many sites don’t handle the eventuality of triple-digit version numbers while parsing browser User-Agent strings.

“Without a single specification to follow, different browsers have different formats for the User-Agent string, and site-specific User-Agent parsing,” Mozilla stated.

Notable sites still affected by the Version 100 issue include Bethesda, HBO Go, and Yahoo. They were reportedly unable to parse a user-agent string containing a three-digit number.

To afford developers time to fix their websites, Google and Mozilla will offer workarounds that send version 99 in their User-Agent strings.