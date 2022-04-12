Analyst Mark Gurman has predicted that iOS 16, coming in June, will add substantial enhancements to notifications and health-tracking features on iPhone.

Gurman revealed these details in his Power On Newsletter on Bloomberg, where he contemplated the potential content of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Gurman said he is expecting the updates to notifications and health-tracking features but not to the extent of an “end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface” despite it not having changed much since iOS 7.

He said that further details would likely release in the coming two months ahead of the WWDC.

While Gurman didn’t offer many details, a subsequent report on 9to5Mac stated that Apple intends to make changes to Focus mode.

Focus was introduced in iOS 15 and lets users manage what apps are allowed to send notifications depending on the time of day.

The update will reportedly add more customisation options for the feature.

However, ahead of iOS 16, there is still some content left for iOS 15.

The final content update, iOS 15.5, brought new buttons for sending and requesting money on your Apple Cash Card in the Wallet app.

The update also introduced a Wi-Fi signal strength indicator for paired HomePods, and the iTunes Pass became the Apple Account Card.

Gurman said he was informed that iOS 16 is “chock-full of references” to the VR and mixed-reality headset Apple is developing.

The VR and mixed reality headset will function as a regular VR headset and include exterior cameras and sensors that allow for greater functionality.

Although there was speculation that Apple might release the headset at WWDC, Gurman believes it will only be released later — perhaps later in 2022 or early 2023.

Given the references to the headset in iOS 16, Gurman predicted Apple may intend to release the new tech during iOS 16’s cycle — which will last until iOS 17 releases in 2023.

Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6-10 as a virtual event.