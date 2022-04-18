WhatsApp adding new privacy feature

WhatsApp is adding a new privacy-enhancing feature that gives users more control over who can see when they were last using the app.

According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS lets you exclude specific contacts from seeing your “Last Seen” time and date.

“Last Seen” presents a time and date in a user’s status bar, showing when they previously accessed the app.

WhatsApp for iOS Beta version 22.9.0.70 adds “My Contacts Except” to the current “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “Nobody” options.

That means you will still be able to let most of your contacts or other WhatsApp users see when you were last on the app but exclude a subset of users you would prefer not to have that information.

The screenshot below shows where the new setting can be found within the WhatsApp iOS Beta app.

WABetaInfo explains there is one caveat to the feature — you will no longer see the “Last Seen” information of the contacts you chose to exclude.

But most users are likely to prefer this to having “Last Seen” set to “Nobody” to avoid specific contacts and not being able to see when any other user was available online.

It should also be noted that the new option won’t stop WhatsApp from showing you are online if the contact you hope to avoid happens to be using the app at the same time as you.

The same rule applies when you are busy typing a message in the app.

The feature was rolled out to beta users on the Android app several weeks ago.

Its arrival on iOS could signal that it might launch on the official apps in the near future.