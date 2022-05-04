Shoprite Group has revealed that it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict sales at its stores.

Replenishment orders are placed automatically to manage stock levels, simultaneously reducing food waste.

The group includes retailers such as Checkers, Shoprite, OK, and Usave.

Shoprite sustainability manager Sanjeev Raghubir said that the AI model uses various parameters.

“For example, a store close to the finish line of an annual sporting event will automatically be replenished with additional convenience meals for that single day of the year,” said Raghubir.

He said that the best way to reduce food waste is to avoid it to begin with.

Citing CSIR research, Shoprite noted that South Africa wastes up to 10.3 million tons of food each year.

“Food waste is not just an affront to the hungry in a country where 2.5 million people experience hunger weekly. It also has significant environmental and economic implications,” the company stated.

“Food is wasted across the supply chain, from farm to fork. It is a complex issue, which is why Africa’s largest food retailer has adopted systematic and comprehensive plans to address it.”

Raghubir said that by optimising the product range in its delis, the group reduced food waste by 11% in that department.

Salvaging and rescuing food is a popular process seeing increasing use abroad, and it’s another critical piece in preventing food from being wasted, he said.

For example, blemished bananas can be used in a banana-bread recipe.

Not all surplus food is fit for human consumption.

Every week, Shoprite sends around 44 tons of food waste, such as dried goods like pasta, cereals, and flour, to be converted to animal feed.

Last year, the group recovered 904,479 litres of used cooking oil from Shoprite and Checkers delis. This is used for industrial applications, including conversion to biodiesel.