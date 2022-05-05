WhatsApp reactions rolling out

WhatsApp will begin rolling out its message reaction feature on Thursday, 5 May 2022, according to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The messaging company’s reaction feature is somewhat different from that of Facebook — dropping the “care” and “angry” reactions for a new “thanks” emoji — and it plans on adding more expressions in future.

“Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today,” Zuckerberg said on Facebook.

“We’re including 🙏 to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon.”

The change has been in the works for some time, with the company initially announcing the feature in August 2021 and eventually rolling it to Android beta testers in March 2022.

WhatsApp users can tap on and hold the message to which they want to react and tap on the relevant expression. They will have a choice of Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging company is also testing a feature to show or hide notifications for the reactions you receive.

Those with access to the latest beta can locate the reaction notifications switch by going to Settings, Notifications, and then tapping the Reaction Notifications toggle.

Now read: YouTube Go is shutting down