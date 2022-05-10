Windows 11 update causing crashes

Microsoft has advised Windows 11 users to uninstall the latest cumulative update KB5012643, as there have been reports it is crashing certain apps, Windows Latest reported.

Users reported in the Feedback Hub that they are experiencing issues with Safe Mode and even seeing the Blue Screen of Death when installing the cumulative update for Windows 11 version 21H2.

In addition, the update is causing apps that rely on specific components of the .NET 3.5 framework to crash.

.NET is a Microsoft-developed suite of software libraries developers can use as a foundation when creating apps.

In an updated support document, Microsoft noted that the glitch does not affect all .NET 3.5 framework-based apps.

Only those that rely on Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) are affected.

There is no list of affected apps, but if you are struggling to launch apps on Windows 11 — Microsoft recommends uninstalling the update manually.

Follow the steps below to uninstall the update.

Click on the Start button and search Windows Update Settings. Windows Update settings window, select View Update History. Select Uninstall Update. Find KB5012643 in the list. Select the patch and click on Uninstall.

If you have issues with uninstalling the update manually, you can try re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features.

For instructions on how to do this, visit the updated support document.