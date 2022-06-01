WhatsApp getting message editing feature

Popular online messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to edit their sent messages.

WABetaInfo reports that the company is currently testing an edit button to fix typos or change content in messages.

The publication previously said that WhatsApp was working on the feature five years ago but scratched plans on this only a few days later.

The in-development iteration of the button can be accessed in the Android WhatsApp beta by long-pressing a message.

That will present the user with an “Edit” button alongside the existing “Info” and “Copy” options.

The screenshots below show how the feature will work on Android. It is also planned for release on the iOS and desktop versions of the app.

WABetaInfo reckons the feature “probably” won’t offer an editing history, so users won’t be able to see previous unedited versions of the message.

That approach could be problematic in cases where recipients need to hold the sender of a message accountable for what they previously said.

WABetaInfo noted that WhatsApp could add editing history as the feature was still under development.

WhatsApp parent company Facebook already offers editing history for comments on Facebook.

It is also possible that WhatsApp will implement certain restrictions, such as allowing edits for a limited time after sending.

Edit button not a simple matter

Twitter users have for years been asking for an edit feature for the platform.

After previously joking about an edit button, the company confirmed it was testing the feature in April 2022.

That was shortly after Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the platform, polled users on whether they wanted an edit button to be introduced.

However, the ability to edit posts or comments proved a contentious issue.

Some concerned users pointed out that allowing editing could decrease accountability on posts and have knock-on effects if the poster makes a sudden about-turn from their original post.

Suggestions to avoid this include implementing a publicly visible edit history and only allowing edits within a limited time window.

