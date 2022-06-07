These old iPhones won’t get iOS 16

Original iPhone SE, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7 owners will not be able to get Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 software update.

Apple announced the new version of its smartphone operating system during the opening keynote of its Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 on Monday, 6 June 2022.

iOS 16’s most significant changes include a revamped lock screen with deeper customisation and integration with Focus Mode, less disruptive slide-in notifications, editing features for sent texts in the Messages app, and a shared iCloud library.

There is also a raft of new features for Apple’s other stock apps — including Apple Pay, Apple Maps, and the Home app.

The company revealed the following iPhone models would be eligible for the upgrade to iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (2017)

iPhone X (2018)

iPhone XS and XS Max (2018)

iPhone XR (2018)

iPhone 11 (2019)

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max (2019)

iPhone SE 2nd gen (2020)

iPhone 12 and 12 Mini (2020)

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max (2020)

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini (2021)

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (2021)

iPhone SE 3rd gen (2022)

Notably, that list leaves out the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6 and 6s line-up, and the iPhone 7 range.

These models were released between September 2014 and September 2016, meaning the newest among the bunch is almost six years old.

While Apple previously rolled out iOS 15 to all iPhones that could run iOS 14, certain features have been limited to models with newer processors that enable faster neural processing.

There is some good news for users with one of the devices left behind who might be concerned about the possible security implications of continuing to run iOS 15.

Although Apple does not publish exact dates for the end-of-life of its older operating systems, it generally continues issuing security patches and small fixes for two prior generations of iOS.

Should it stick to this approach, users of the impacted devices will likely receive iOS 15 updates for at least another two years after iOS 16 launches.

iOS 16 is expected to launch alongside Apple’s next generation of flagship iPhones, likely the iPhone 14.

Apple said iOS 16 would launch “this Fall”, a traditional US seasonal reckoning ranging from the first Monday of September to the solstice.

Apple Developer Programme members can download and test iOS 16, and a public beta will be available to general users from July 2022.