Big WhatsApp backup feature coming

WhatsApp is developing a backup export feature that could make it easier to switch smartphones while keeping your chat history, WABetaInfo reports.

According to the report, a new “Export backup” button will be available in the Chat backup section of WhatsApp’s Settings page on Android.

The upcoming feature will supposedly let users download a copy of their Google Drive backup and store it locally.

The report stated that it would be possible to import such backups to Google Drive.

A description of the button states that all chat and media content — such as photos, videos, and files — will be included in the export.

WABetaInfo’s screenshot below shows where the new button is located in the WhatsApp for Android beta.

As the feature is still under development, it could take some time before it arrives on the official version of the app.

Currently, restoring a backup on WhatsApp is done through direct integration with Android and iOS’ built-in cloud storage systems.

On Android, there are options to store a local backup and Google Drive backup, but neither is interoperable between Android and iOS.

As a result, only a handful of smartphones officially allow users to move their WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Android.

That requires a cable connection and a special app — like Samsung’s Smart Switch.

No luck for iPhone switchers

However, there is no official way to pull your WhatsApp chat history or multimedia from an Android smartphone to an iPhone.

There is speculation that WhatsApp developing a mechanism to export your cloud backup is a precursor to supporting migrations between Android and iPhone.

While allowing users to export their cloud chat backups raises security questions, it is worth noting that WhatsApp recently added end-to-end encryption for cloud backups.

It remains to be seen whether this feature would apply to exported cloud backups.

