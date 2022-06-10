Microsoft rolling out File Explorer tabs in Windows 11 beta

Microsoft is once again testing tabs in File Explorer as part of its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, which will also include an update for taskbar widgets.

The beta — Build 25136 — sees tabs added to the title bar of File Explorer, and Windows says the test will also feature a refreshed layout for the left navigation pane.

“We have begun rolling out File Explorer tabs and navigation updates to Windows Insiders,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“We have also begun rolling out an update for Widgets that will show dynamic content on the taskbar.”

Microsoft said the updated organisation in File Explorer would provide users easy access to pinned and frequently used folders and OneDrive cloud profiles added to Windows.

“When you navigate to folders syncing to OneDrive such as Documents, Pictures, etc., the address bar displays the correct path to help bring clarity when your folders are on the cloud vs when they are local to you,” it added.

The feature was first spotted by one of the EarTrumpet Windows app developers, Rafael Rivera, in March 2022.

MacOS and various Linux distributions have included tabs in their file browsers for some time, and the Windows community will finally get a similar feature after requesting it for years.

Now read: Most popular operating systems in South Africa