Internet Explorer ends with a whimper

Internet Explorer reaches end-of-support tomorrow, 15 June 2022.

Microsoft initially announced it would end Internet Explorer (IE) support on 19 May 2021 and encouraged users to migrate to its Edge browser.

The company ended Internet Explorer support for Microsoft 365 applications on 17 August 2021.

Microsoft said that it is retiring the legacy browser in two phases.

“During the first phase, the redirection phase, devices will be progressively redirected from IE to Microsoft Edge over the next few months after June 15, 2022.”

“After the redirection phase completes, IE will be permanently disabled through a future Windows Update on all devices with Windows platforms that are in-scope for IE retirement,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also recommended that system administrators apply the Disable IE Policy in their environments based on their schedule to control their permanent disablement of IE.

Since several enterprises still use older Internet Explorer-based applications, Microsoft built IE support into its newer browser.

“Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

It is important to note that Microsoft does not advise users to uninstall Internet Explorer since Edge’s IE mode relies on it to function.

Internet Explorer mode will be supported in Microsoft Edge until 2029.

“Change was necessary, but we didn’t want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind.”

Microsoft listed improved compatibility, streamlined productivity, and better security as the primary reasons Edge was a better choice for its users.

Internet Explorer’s retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC, Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications, or the MSHTML (Trident) Engine.

