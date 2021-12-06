Microsoft rolls back controversial default browser setting on Windows 11

Microsoft has reversed a change in Windows 11’s Settings that made it more difficult for users to choose a default browser other than Edge.

EarTrumpet Windows app developer Rafael Rivera recently discovered that the new test build of Windows 11 lets users set Chome, Firefox, or any other browser to the default with a single button.

This is much simpler than the previous implementation, which required users to set the default for each file extension or protocol handler (HTTPS, HTTP, .html, and .htm.) that a browser can open.

Microsoft confirmed to The Verge that the change was intentional and is being tested.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

Many users have complained that breaking down the default option by four categories seemed like an attempt to make it more difficult to switch from Microsoft’s own Edge browser.

In response, the company previously claimed it was “implementing customer feedback to customise and control defaults at a more granular level”.

Microsoft has been taking flak in recent months over its methods to discourage people running Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use browsers other than Edge.

Like with previous versions of Windows, Edge is the only browser installed by default.

Recently, Neowin has also observed that users were receiving natively-rendered prompts in Edge to users who try to download Google’s Chrome browser to persuade them to stick to Edge.

These messages included:

“Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

“That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.”

“‘I hate saving money,’ said no one ever. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping.”

Microsoft is also using its Bing Search engine, which supports the built-in online search functionality of Windows 10 and Windows 11, to focus on Edge when a user searches for “browser” or “browser download”.

