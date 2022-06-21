iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura will let websites avoid Captcha

Mac and iOS devices will get a feature that automatically bypasses Captcha verification on some websites, MacRumors reports.

Apple will introduce Automatic Verification to iOS and Mac devices later this year, which will let some websites know you aren’t a bot without clicking a box or identifying objects in an image.

According to the report, Cloudflare and Fastly have already announced support for the feature.

The feature is enabled by default in the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas. It can be disabled or re-enabled by going to Settings under Apple ID, Password and Security, and then hitting the Auto Verification toggle.

Apple said the feature would also launch in MacOS Ventura.

Essentially, the Cupertino-based tech company’s system verifies the device and Apple ID and provides the app or website with a Private Access Token.

“Private Access Tokens are a powerful alternative that help you identify HTTP requests from legitimate devices and people without compromising their identity or personal information,” Apple said.

The feature should streamline account creation and sign-in processes across various websites and apps.

MacOS 13 (Ventura) and iOS 16 are in beta testing.

Apple announced at WWDC earlier this month that both operating systems would launch before the end of the year.

