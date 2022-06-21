Major Samsung Pay problem patched

Samsung has patched an issue that prevented non-Samsung devices from using Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay had stopped working on non-Samsung devices, Android Authority reported.

According to user complaints, the payment application returned an “ID not valid” error on any device not manufactured by Samsung.

Samsung Pay didn’t show up on the Google Play Store for these customers.

The issue first appeared on Samsung’s European forum and Reddit, with one user receiving the following response:

“About your issue, as per checking, currently, the Samsung Pay usage on other phones has been changed. Thus, only supported Samsung phone models are able to use Samsung Pay, as other Android phones are no longer able to use it as previously.”

Users reported that Samsung Pay was working normally before the issue.

A SamMobile commenter said Samsung’s United Arab Emirates division told them that it had ended Samsung Pay support on non-Knox devices.

Samsung Pay had also stopped working on some Galaxy Watch 4 and Tizen-based smartwatches that were not paired to Galaxy smartphones, 9to5Google reported.

Affected users reported they didn’t receive any formal communication indicating any end-of-support on their non-Samsung devices.

Samsung is currently working on rolling out its new Wallet application, which merges Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass.

Samsung Wallet is exclusive to Samsung devices and is currently only available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US, with more countries set to receive support soon.

